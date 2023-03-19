Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Br…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly …