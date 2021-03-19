Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.