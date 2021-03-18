Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV in…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It look…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday…