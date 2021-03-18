Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.