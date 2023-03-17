Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. B…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…