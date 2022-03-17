Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.