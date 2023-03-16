Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until THU 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX
