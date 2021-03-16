The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX
