Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West.