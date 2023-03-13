Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Bryan, TX
