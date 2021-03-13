The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index i…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a…
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast ca…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is m…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday…