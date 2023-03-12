Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Bryan, TX
