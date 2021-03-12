Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX
