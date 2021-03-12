Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.