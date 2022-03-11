Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert