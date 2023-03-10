Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.