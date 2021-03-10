The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Bryan, TX
