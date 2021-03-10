Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.