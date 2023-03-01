The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.