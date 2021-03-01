 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

