The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Bryan, TX
