Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

