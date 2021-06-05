The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX
