Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 11:58 PM CDT until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…