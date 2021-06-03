The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX
