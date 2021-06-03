Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.