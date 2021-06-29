Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX
