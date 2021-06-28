Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.