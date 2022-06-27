Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. 76 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX
