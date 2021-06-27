The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing …
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Brya…