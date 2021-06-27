Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.