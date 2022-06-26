Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.