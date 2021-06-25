Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.