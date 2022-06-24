Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
