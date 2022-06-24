Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.