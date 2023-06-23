The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 79 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Bryan, TX
