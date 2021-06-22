The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.