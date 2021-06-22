Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.