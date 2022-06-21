Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 75 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX
