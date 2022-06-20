Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Today's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a p…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatur…