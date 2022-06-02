Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.