Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 115. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South.