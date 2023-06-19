Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 115. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it wil…