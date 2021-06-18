Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.