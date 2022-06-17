Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it w…
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
The National Weather Service is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.