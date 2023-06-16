Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 113. 77 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.