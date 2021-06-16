The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Te…