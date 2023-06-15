The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 111. 76 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.