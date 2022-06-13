Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.