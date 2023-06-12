The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…