Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.