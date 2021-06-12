Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.