Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

