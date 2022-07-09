Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 111. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.