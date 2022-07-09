The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 111. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX
