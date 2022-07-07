Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 107. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it wil…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be p…