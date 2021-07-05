Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.