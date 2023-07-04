Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
