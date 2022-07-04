Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Bryan, TX
